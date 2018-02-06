Love’s Travel Stops Expands In Texas, Enters New Part Of Iowa

A new Love’s Travel Stop opened its doors last week in Alma, Texas, at 105 SE Interstate 45 (Exit 246).

The 12,000-s.f. facility is open 24/7. It features Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Subway restaurants, laundry capabilities, a game room, coffee, fountain drinks, gift items, name-brand snacks and more. Professional drivers can take advantage of amenities and services like 138 truck parking spots, eight showers, a Love’s Truck Tire Care center and more. The store brings approximately 60 jobs to Ellis County.

“As Love’s expands, the state of Texas is of continued importance for us. Its many interstates and highways provide plenty of convenient locations for us to serve members of the community, travelers and professional drivers,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Alma is a great location to serve customers traveling between the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas along Interstate 45. We look forward to contributing to the Alma community and serving customers with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for.”

In celebration of the new store, Love’s will hold a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Ennis Chamber of Commerce at 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 27. During the ceremony, Love’s will present a $2,000 donation to the Alma Community Center.

Love’s enters Mills County, Iowa

Love’s is now serving residents and professional drivers in a new part of Iowa. A new Love’s Travel Stop opened Feb. 1 in Mills County at the Glenwood exit at Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 34.

Like the new Texas location, this this 10,000-s.f. facility is open 24/7 and features a Subway restaurant, laundry capabilities, a game room, coffee, fountain drinks, gift items, name-brand snacks and more. It features 60 truck parking spaces, five showers and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center. The new store adds approximately 50 jobs to Mills County.

“With the new travel stop being so close to Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska, we’re in a great place to serve many types of customers,” said Tom Love. “Iowa and Nebraska have been great places for us to do business because of the networks of interstates and main highways.”

Love’s will hold a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 15. During the ceremony, Love’s will present a $2,000 donation to On With Life, a local nonprofit that provides rehabilitation services to people living with brain injuries.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1964, Love’s has more than 450 locations in 41 states. Love’s, which remains family-owned and operated, employs more than 20,000 people.

