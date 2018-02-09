Product Of The Year USA Honors 31 New Products

Product of the Year USA, an award for product innovation based on consumer votes, revealed the 31 winners of the 2018 Product of the Year Award at last night’s annual awards show at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

A national study of 40,000 consumers conducted by consumer research company Kantar TNS determines the Product of the Year winners each year with the aim to help consumers best identify the top new consumer products. Each year, Product of the Year takes entries from new consumer products launched within the previous year that demonstrate advancement within their industry. Product nominations are placed into categories including beauty, personal care, household essentials, car care, food and beverages, pet care and are assessed on seven key measures. One product is named the winner of each category, based on the results of the consumer study.

This year’s winners are:

Air Care: Febreze One—Procter & Gamble

Bakery: Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1—Pinnacle Foods

Beauty: Schwarzkopf Gliss Ultimate Repair Anti-Damage Mask—Henkel

Beer: Heineken CoolerPack—Heineken USA

Better-For-You Snack: Aldi Elevation by Millville High Protein Bars—Aldi Inc.

Breakfast: Sandwich Bros. Breakfast Sandwiches—Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin

Car Care: Valvoline Easy Pour Bottle—Valvoline

Convenience Meal: Imagine Super Soups—Hain Celestial

Cooking: Copper Chef Deep Square Pan—Tristar Products Inc.

Dish Care: Cascade Platinum—Procter & Gamble

Dishwasher Cleaner: Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Cleaner—Procter & Gamble

Feminine Care: U by Kotex Fitness—Kimberly Clark

First Aid: CURAD SoothePlus—Medline Industries Inc.

Frozen Entrée: Cooked Perfect Fire Grilled Chicken—Home Market Foods

Frozen Side: Green Giant Veggie Tots—B&G Foods

Health & Wellness: Pure Protein Super Food—The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Home Cleaning: Purell Multi Surface Disinfectant—Gojo Industries Inc.

Ice Cream: Skinny Cow High Protein Packed Low Fat Ice Cream—Nestle

Laundry Booster: Purex Crystals Botanicals—Henkel

Laundry Pacs: Tide Pods Plus Downy—Procter & Gamble

Liquid Laundry: Gain Botanicals—Procter & Gamble

Men’s Hair Care: Just For Men Control GX—Combe

Pain Relief: PROcure Epsom Salt Gel—ProFoot Inc.

Personal Care: Nature by Canus Fresh Canadian Goat Milk Soap–Canus—A Canadian Soap Co.

Pet Care: Turtle Wax Power Out! Carpet & Mats Heavy Duty Cleaner—Turtle Wax

Ready-to-Drink Cocktail: Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer—Diageo

Snack Cup: Aldi Friendly Farms Greek Yogurt Tilts—Aldi Inc.

Spreads: Aldi Little Salad Bar Guacamole—Aldi Inc.

Sugar Confections: Toffifay—Storck U.S.A L.P.

Women’s Grooming: Finishing Touch Flawless—Ideavillage Products Corp.

“Product of the year answers an essential question: ‘How do I find great new products—with so many launches, so many claims, how do you find the best?’ This year, a record number of products entered to compete for the winning spot in their respective categories. With the help of 40,000 consumers nationwide, we are excited to champion these winners as they have achieved that validation,” said Mike Nolan, CEO of Product of the Year. “Product of the Year’s distinctive red seal of approval continues to help shoppers find the best new products on the shelves and give the winners a well-earned competitive advantage.”

For more than 30 years globally, and 10 years in the U.S., Product of the Year says it has guided consumers to the best products in their market by rewarding companies for quality and product innovation. The organization says its award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years.

