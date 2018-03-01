Blue Moose Of Boulder Hummus Now Certified Organic

Blue Moose of Boulder, a manufacturer of better-for-you snacks, has received USDA Organic certification for its hummus line.

“Receiving USDA Organic certification is a very proud moment for our company,” said Tenley Satre, president of Blue Moose. “We’ve always prided ourselves on using high-quality, all-natural ingredients in our hummus, and this certification reaffirms our dedication to that. We are thrilled to be able to offer consumers a hand-crafted alternative that is USDA Organic certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as certified gluten-free. We are on a mission to make snacking better and believe that we are producing the highest-quality, best-tasting hummus you can buy.“

Blue Moose’s USDA Organic products include: Original Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Green Chile Hummus, Lime & Black Bean Hummus and Lemon Turmeric Hummus.

Blue Moose makes its hummus from whole organic garbanzo beans at its SQF Level III certified facility located in Colorado. Its products contain no preservatives and are not treated with high heat. The company says it uses cold pressure (HPP) to keep its products fresh, giving them a 90-plus day shelf life and maintaining vitamins and minerals.

Blue Moose begins shipping its organic hummus this month and will be offering samples at Natural Products Expo West, March 9-11, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Keep reading: