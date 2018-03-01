Fareway President And COO Retiring After 50 Years Of Service

Frederick R. Greiner is retiring as president and COO of Fareway Stores Inc. effective Sept. 1, 2018. Greiner has worked for the company for 50 years and has served on the board of directors since 1991.

Greiner began his career in Independence, Iowa, in 1968. After high school, he served from 1972-1974 during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Army. He returned to Fareway after service, transferring to Winterset, Cherokee and Boone. Greiner managed the Boone store from 1983-1989 and then joined the corporate office as district supervisor. He served in many leadership roles until elected president and COO in 2006, replacing Robert L. Cramer.

“Fareway has been a tremendous company to work for, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given in this family-owned company,” said Greiner. “I’ve had some of the best colleagues to work with throughout my career.”

Greiner served on the Iowa Grocery Industry Association board for ten years and was chairman from 2002-2003. The organization recognized him as Retailer of the Year in 2006.

Greiner serves on several boards, including DMACC and Vision Bank of Iowa.

Fareway Stores, a Midwest grocery company, operates 121 store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

