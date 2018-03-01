New Marketing Service Connects Retailers With Sponsorship Opportunities

BAM (Brand Activation Maximizer), a new marketing service, aims to connect brands, events and retailers to make event advertising and shopper activation easier.

The BAM software and service provides brands with a spectrum of targeted national and local advertising and sponsorship opportunities to consider, and indicates which events align to retailer priorities. This enables them to leverage advertising and shopper marketing dollars to encourage additional merchandising support at key customers.

“The result is innovative, branded event marketing programs that deliver measurable retail execution and sales growth for manufactures and their retail partners,” says the company. “Event organizers benefit from a more professional and targeted approach to their sponsorship acquisition efforts. Event listings in the BAM database open the door to millions in available brand sponsorship investments.”

Participating retailers will broaden the reach of their local marketing efforts by receiving brand marketing proposals that are targeted to their specific objectives, BAM adds. “With dozens of brands already slated to use the BAM platform, promotional partners can share advertising costs and deliver ‘shopper solution’ in-store merchandising events that provide a robust return on investment for everyone involved.”

“For brands, breaking through the clutter of omnichannel communication methods to engage their target consumers locally where they live, and shop has become more relevant than ever,” said BAM President Tad Geschickter. “At the same time, an increasing number of events across the country are seeking relevant sponsors, while many retailers are looking for ways to increase shopper loyalty, store traffic and dollar sales.”

Geschickter and his team says they have refined the BAM concept over two decades by identifying and executing high-impact NASCAR sponsorship and merchandising programs with retailers across the country.

“Our team is taking our proven NASCAR activation model that has allowed us to optimize over $200 million in sponsorship in NASCAR, and we are applying it to all types of consumer events across the country,” said Geschickter, who also owns NASCAR Cup Series teams. “Our model is battle-tested, and its expansion is timely. The BAM service provides an easy, proven method for identifying the right opportunities and executing programs that deliver the best business results for all stakeholders.”

