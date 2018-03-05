Grass-Fed Beef Startup Pre Brands Brings On New Chief Marketing Officer

Pre Brands, a Chicago-based fresh foods startup focused on grass-fed beef has hired Nicole Schumacher as chief marketing officer.

“Schumacher’s deep brand development and management experience, combining strategic thinking with creative and analytical problem-solving, will further strengthen the demand-driving business model that Pre brings to partners across its value chain—a standout asset in the traditionally supply-driven beef industry,” the company says.

Schumacher brings to the role a 19-year track record of growing entrepreneurial start-ups and Fortune 500 companies with a focus on food, health and fitness and experiential retail, including Escalade Sports, Pivotal 5, Kraft Foods, Boca Foods and Saks Inc. She will lead Pre’s marketing strategy development and execution, as well as help drive growth and profitability for the brand’s customer partners.

“It’s exciting to get back into food and my passion,” says Schumacher. “This category is in need of a consumer-led overhaul, and I think Pre is perfectly positioned to take the lead on innovative thought leadership with marketing, education and merchandising.”

Pre Brands offers demos, workshops, field marketing, shopper marketing, print and digital advertising, public relations and social media engagement for its full line of 11 beef varieties.

Pre beef is 100 percent grass fed, finished and pasture raised with no added hormones or antibiotics, and is available in steaks (ribeye, NY strip, top sirloin, filet mignon), ground beef and chuck roast. Pre is sold nationally at retail and online.

