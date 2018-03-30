Viva Fresh Expo Welcomes Texas A&M Students For Third Year

This year’s Viva Fresh Produce Expo again will feature the Aggies for Fresh Reception after two successful years of offering students the opportunity to connect one-on-one with attendees, with many of those students securing positions within the industry as a result.

Aggies for Fresh is a campaign created to recruit students from Texas A&M University to the fresh produce industry.

This year’s nine Aggies for Fresh scholarship recipients will meet and engage with industry members at the dedicated reception on Friday, April 6, from 4:30-5:30pm in the San Antonio Terrace of the JW Marriot Hill Country Resort and Spa. These Texas A&M University soon-to-be graduates will be looking for internships and full-time positions within the industry. The event is open to all Viva Fresh attendees, especially those with companies looking to bring young talent to their teams.

Sponsors of the event include Aggies for Fresh founding member DMA Solutions Inc. as well as Azzule, Fresh Kampo, Tex-Mex Sales, Triple H Produce, Pharr International Bridge, and Wonderful Citrus.

Scholarship recipients from this year’s group include students with various backgrounds and degrees—everything from agricultural leadership and agrobusiness to bioenvironmental science. Four students are graduating seniors in 2018 looking for full-time positions, and five students are graduating later in 2019 but are looking for internships within the fresh fruit and vegetable world.

“We believe in what the Aggies for Fresh Scholarship Program does to bring bright, young talent into our industry through the Viva Fresh Expo,” said Heriberto Vlaminck, VP of sales at Triple H Produce. “It is always a joy to share our passion and open our doors to students who want to make a difference and bring new ideas to the table.”

Each of the scholarship recipients has been personally mentored and hand-selected by Dan’l Mackey Almy, founder of Aggies for Fresh and CEO of DMA Solutions Inc.

“Of the dozens of applications submitted, the students presented at this year’s Viva Fresh Produce Expo truly embody the work ethic and passion of the industry, making them excellent candidates for internships and full-time positions upon graduation,” say Expo organizers.

“We’re very excited to have a group of eager and talented students join us again this year from the Aggies for Fresh program,” said Dante Galeazzi, president and CEO of Texas International Produce Association. “If this year is anything like the last two, we know that these students will be the talk of the show—their excitement and willingness to learn and grow within the industry is always inspiring to see and continues to motivate attendees to prioritize time with them.”

DMA Solutions Inc. has created a free internship guide that provides several ways to execute a positive and mutually beneficial internship/apprenticeship program for both the intern/apprentice as well as the company.

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) to create networking and educational opportunities for members, while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for fruits and vegetables.

