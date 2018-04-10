Potatoes USA To Kick Off Athletic Performance Campaign This Summer

Potatoes USA debuted a new consumer marketing campaign at its annual meeting in Denver. The “What Are You Eating?” campaign is designed to encourage athletes to use potatoes as fuel for athletic performance. It also is intended to re-frame potato nutrition messaging, from providing reasons why it is okay to eat potatoes to providing the reasons why consumers should eat them for optimal athletic performance.

Through a process of reviewing and analyzing potato characteristics and their implications, athletic performance was identified as the single-minded, lifestyle-oriented potato benefit that could best serve to strengthen the industry’s position in the marketplace, says Potatoes USA.

Talking to athletes represents a huge opportunity for the potato industry, the organization adds, noting that 16 percent of the population—or 30 million people—exercise at least 2 times per week and participate in competitive events. This performance athlete segment of the population will be the initial target audience, but that target will be expanded to include the 84 million people who regularly exercise and eventually encompass everyone with an active lifestyle.

Potatoes USA hopes the “What Are You Eating?” campaign will capitalize on the internal competition of athletes, constantly training with the goal of doing better each day than the day before. The campaign will celebrate moments of personal achievement and showcase the intensity and drive of athletes, with the help of potatoes as fuel. All campaign executions will include the key positioning line, “Potatoes. Real Food. Real Performance” as well as call out key potato nutrients.

The campaign will launch in July and will be integrated across all of Potatoes USA’s marketing programs. It will include social media advertising, nutrition and athletic performance influencer education, media relations, recipe and content development, consumer and influencer events, and strategic partnerships.

Potatoes USA is a potato marketing and research organization. Based in Denver, Colorado, the organization represents more than 2,500 potato growers and handlers across the country. It was established in 1971 by a group of potato growers.

