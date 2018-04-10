Walmart Expanding Delivery With Postmates, Starting In North Carolina

Walmart has reached an agreement with on-demand delivery fleet Postmates to help expand its Online Grocery Delivery fulfillment option to more than 40 percent of U.S. households. Postmates will help power the Walmart’s grocery deliveries, beginning today in Charlotte, North Carolina, with further expansion planned in the coming months.

“Customers are busy. They are managing jobs, soccer practice, dance lessons and social schedules; so we are on a mission to do more than keep a little extra money in their pockets,” said Mark Ibbotson, EVP, central operations, Walmart U.S. “With the help of Postmates, we’re making grocery shopping even easier by bringing the everyday low prices of Walmart right to the front door of customers in Charlotte, with more areas to be added soon.”

With the help of Walmart’s personal shoppers and Postmates’ delivery network, thousands of Charlotte customers will be able to shop for and have fresh groceries delivered to their doorsteps. Personal shoppers must complete a three-week training program learning how to select fresh produce and cuts of meat for Online Grocery customers.

“Both Walmart and Postmates strive to make the lives of our customers easier,” said Dan Mosher, SVP, merchant lead, Postmates. “With our growing fleet of 160,000 couriers, we are confident that we’ll be providing Walmart customers with the ultimate convenience.”

Walmart Grocery Delivery lets customers shop when and where they want for fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and seasonal general merchandise. To use the delivery service, customers in Charlotte place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart Grocery App, switch to the Delivery tab, and select a delivery window at checkout. After orders have been picked by Walmart’s personal shoppers, a member of the Postmates Fleet retrieves the order from a Walmart store and delivers it to the customer during their specified delivery window.

Groceries can be delivered to customers as soon as the same day. Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery carries a flat $9.95 fee and a $30 minimum order, with no subscription cost and no price markups. Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.

Walmart also offers an Online Grocery Pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars. The service now is available in 1,200 stores, including nearly 20 in Charlotte, with 1,000 more to be added this year.

Keep reading: