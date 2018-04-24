Stater Bros., PepsiCo To Present $50K To Fallen Patriots Foundation

Stater Bros. Markets’ corporate office and distribution center will be a destination point for PepsiCo’s fourth annual “Rolling Remembrance” relay. First started by PepsiCo in 2015, Rolling Remembrance is an 8,000-plus mile long relay of an American flag from Seattle to New York to benefit the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Using normal business routes, PepsiCo’s network of U.S. Military veteran drivers will pass off a flag to each other at different relay points.

The 8,000-mile relay is held in remembrance of military members who have lost their lives while serving the U.S., and in honor of their surviving families.

The Rolling Remembrance, which benefits the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, will embark from Seattle, Washington and trek for more than 8,000 miles throughout the U.S., concluding in White Plains, New York, on May 24. During the relay’s stop at Stater Bros. in San Bernardino, California, on April 25, Stater Bros. Charities and PepsiCo will present a $50,000 donation to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

“Stater Bros. was founded by WWII veterans Cleo and Leo Stater and led by proud Navy veteran Jack H. Brown for over 30 years,” the company said in a statement. “Service to our great country is part of a rich legacy that we proudly honor, celebrate and continue to support today. The company takes great pride in honoring our nation’s heroes and is especially proud to be able to provide educational opportunities to the children of those who lost their lives defending the liberty and freedoms we enjoy today.”

Since its inception, Stater Bros. Charities has raised funds to provide support for veterans and active military members.

Since 2002, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has provided more than $21 million in total assistance, including college scholarships, supplemental grants and educational counseling, to more than 1,000 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Nearly 20,000 children from all across America will need future assistance.

