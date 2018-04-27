Buehler’s Fresh Foods Names New Director Of Catering Operations

Amy Kaylor, previously catering sales and marketing manager for Wooster, Ohio-based Buehler’s Fresh Foods, has been promoted to director of catering operations. In her expanded role, Kaylor will assume more autonomy in the day-to-day operations of the catering departments, which are located inside of most Buehler’s Fresh Foods store locations.

Kaylor first joined Buehler’s in 2014 as a catering specialist, after having worked in both catering and traditional foodservice in the Wooster area for several years. Some of her recent accomplishments include introducing a new, online catering order program for Buehler’s, refurbishing and successfully operating the historic Grange Hall buffet at the 2016 and 2017 Wayne County Fair, hosting and serving more than 1,000 guests at the 2018 Wooster Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, and consistently growing sales in the catering departments across Buehler’s Fresh Foods store locations.

“The entire management staff at Buehler’s is extremely excited to have Amy in her new role,” said Mike Merritt, VP of foodservice operations. “Amy has been a great addition to our foodservice department by providing customers with outstanding service, amazing food and an overall great experience. Amy’s experience in the foodservice business is helping our business grow.”

Kaylor attended Youngstown State University. She and her husband live in the Wooster area with two young and energetic sons.

