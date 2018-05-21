Keurig Green Mountain Investing $350M In New South Carolina Facility

Keurig Green Mountain Inc., producer of specialty coffee and single-serve brewing systems, plans to construct a new roasting and packaging facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The company is projected to bring $350 million of capital investment to the area and create 500 new jobs.

Located in the Tyger River Industrial Park in Moore, the new production facility primarily will house coffee roasting and packaging for Keurig’s single-serve K-Cup pods, along with potential to support beverage distribution and warehousing in the future.

With a history dating back to 1981, Keurig’s products are utilized in 25 million homes throughout North America. More than 50 global coffee, tea and cocoa brands have partnered with Keurig, offering customers approximately 500 varieties.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“The Keurig Green Mountain business continues to grow. As we plan for the future, we’re pleased to locate our newest facility in Spartanburg County to support our growth. We view the region’s talented employee base and attractive business environment as the right place to invest,” said Keurig Green Mountain Chief Supply Chain Officer Richard Jones.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Keurig Green Mountain has chosen to call Spartanburg County home,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The 500 new jobs this investment means for our people will make a big difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and I congratulate this great company on all they’ve achieved.”

“South Carolina’s favorable business environment, skilled workforce and unparalleled infrastructure offer a recipe for success. I’m excited to welcome Keurig to Team South Carolina, and we look forward to seeing the difference these 500 new jobs will make in the community,” added Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers added, “We welcome Keurig Green Mountain to Spartanburg County and to the booming agribusiness community in South Carolina. Your $350 million investment in the Upstate and our commitment to growing South Carolina’s $42 billion agribusiness industry are the perfect blend for a successful partnership.”

“We are very excited that Keurig Green Mountain Inc. has chosen Spartanburg County as the location to establish a start-of-the-art operations facility. The Economic Futures Group, along with key allies at our local utilities, county planning and development, our property development partners at Pacolet Milliken and the S.C. Department of Commerce, enjoyed working with the Keurig team on this great opportunity,” said David Britt, chairman of Economic Development Committee of Spartanburg County Council and board member of the Spartanburg Economic Futures Group.

Spartanburg Economic Futures Group Board Chairman Ethan Burroughs concluded, “We enthusiastically welcome Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. to Spartanburg County where we work diligently to help and support new industry. We are confident that Keurig, as an industry leader and a globally respected brand, will thrive and find ample opportunity in our international-friendly Upstate community.”

