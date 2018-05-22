Kimberly-Clark Names Buonfantino Chief Marketing Officer

Kimberly-Clark Corp. has named Giuseppina “Giusy” Buonfantino as its chief marketing officer, reporting to Tony Palmer, president of global brands and innovation.

Buonfantino most recently served as president of Kimberly-Clark’s baby and child care business in North America, where she led the innovation, manufacturing and marketing of brands including Huggies, Pull-Ups and GoodNites. She joined Kimberly-Clark in 2011 as VP of global adult and feminine care brands, and shaped the global growth strategy for the brands in this category.

“Giusy has a tremendous track record in brand building, product innovation and customer development, and her insight on consumers has helped us to build our trusted brands across multiple categories,” said Palmer. “In the role of chief marketing officer, Giusy is well positioned to lead our global marketing organization and drive enduring and profitable share growth.”

Prior to Kimberly-Clark, Buonfantino held various global franchise, marketing and brand leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson for 18 years, including VP for the Neutrogena Global Franchise where she led marketing, innovation and globalization of the brand’s franchise in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Latin America.

Buonfantino serves on the board of directors for Carter’s Inc.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Kimberly-Clark’s portfolio of brands includes Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll.

