Whirlybird Granola, a Cincinnati-based company, is rolling out new packaging designed with on-the-go shoppers in mind—2-oz. bags that include a collapsible spoon, allowing consumers to use the packaging as a bowl.

“Today’s on-the-go shoppers can rely on the single-serve package as an efficient solution to their quick breakfast and snacking needs as Whirlybird once again aims to serve the market with a healthy alternative to what is currently on grocery shelves,” the company says.

This newest addition to Whirlybird Granola’s branded line of products was “conceived from consumers’ daily challenge to supplement their diets with nutritionally sound foods, all the while serving their busier-than-ever lifestyles.”

“Whirlybird’s mission itself speaks to our passion for providing shoppers with health without sacrificing taste,” says company founder Christy White. “The grab-and-go package allows us to make our way into the hands of even more consumers looking for a solution to their everyday nutritional challenges. We’re excited to bring this innovation and expansion of the Whirlybird Granola product line to current fans of the brand, while also expanding our reach to future and potential brand lovers.”

Whirlybird on-the-go packages are available online and in select stores for an SRP of $2.49 each.

Whirlybird Granola is free from artificial ingredients, high fructose corn syrup and additives. Each small batch is sweetened with Ohio pure maple syrup and organic agave nectar. Whirlybird Granola never uses canola oil, relying only on extra virgin olive oil.

