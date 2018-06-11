Julie’s Organic Ice Cream Company Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Julie’s Organic is turning twenty and celebrating its flagship product with a limited-edition box design and consumer giveaways. The brand debuted what it says was the first nationally available organic ice cream in 1998—four years before USDA organic standards were established.

To honor the milestone, Julie’s Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich is available now in a limited-edition commemorative box. The packaging features high-resolution photography and elements of purple and gold to “highlight the brand’s premium quality and sophisticated taste.”

“Our fans seek out Julie’s because they know that our products don’t force them to choose between clean ingredients and great taste. They know that with Julie’s they can have a treat made with clean and simple ingredients, and without the things they’re trying to avoid, like high fructose corn syrup, carrageenan and artificial sweeteners,” said Michelle Hunt, VP of marketing at Julie’s Organic. “We are grateful to our fans for 20 years of support.”

Julie’s will be inviting fans to celebrate their own birthdays with giveaways throughout the summer. The giveaways will be hosted on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and prizes will include free ice cream, limited-edition enamel pins and other exclusive gear.

In addition to its original ice cream sandwiches, Julie’s offers 11 pints, eight bars and three mini sandwiches. The brand’s products are all certified organic and come from cows not treated with the artificial growth hormone rBST or antibiotics. They contain no artificial ingredients or high-fructose corn syrup, and no high-intensity sweeteners (like erythritol) typically found in low-calorie ice creams.

Julie’s Organic is available at natural, conventional and specialty grocers nationwide. Retailers that carry Julie’s include Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans and Kroger. Pricing ranges from $4.99 to $7.99.

