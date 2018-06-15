Harmons To Join Newly Opened Mixed-Use Project In Riverton, Utah

CenterCal Properties held a grand opening and sculpture unveiling for its newest mixed-use project, Mountain View Village, in Riverton, Utah, at 13400 S. Mountain View Corridor (4500 W.) on June 15.

The grand opening commenced with several store openings at 10:00 a.m. and a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. featuring city leaders. The development is intended to honor the area’s deep-rooted history and serve as a gathering place for the surrounding communities.

“Mountain View Village offers a beautiful and safe public meeting area, which is so important to the framework of a vibrant community,” said Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. “As Riverton continues to grow, it’s important to have developments like Mountain View Village to bring our community together. We now look forward to the completion of the next phase of this project.”

When completed, the 85-acre Mountain View Village development will include retail, restaurants, an office complex, a gym, a hotel and a full theater. The first phase of the project is comprised of national and local retailers and restaurants, which serve as anchor tenants to support the wider range of retail and dining options to come in future phases. A Harmons grocery store with a gas station will be among future tenants.

Other current and future tenants include: AT&T; Burlington; Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop; HomeGoods; Ichi Japan Express; Kirkland’s; Michaels; MOD Pizza; Old Navy; PetSmart; Sprint; T.J. Maxx; T-Mobile; The Good Feet Store; Tilly’s; and Ulta Beauty.

CenterCal says its placemaking projects focus on creating spaces that bring people together in a wide variety of ways, with offerings that include free entertainment such as open-air concerts, public art and fountains.

“As a key part of our placemaking focus, CenterCal’s mission is to invest in communities,” said Fred Bruning, CenterCal CEO. “Mountain View Village will be a place where generations can gather, celebrate and connect. We are thrilled to be a part of and to grow with Riverton.”

