SpartanNash Campaign Will Support Military Service Members, Families

On June 27, the SpartanNash Foundation will launch its third companywide retail fundraising campaign of 2018. This retail scan campaign will support military heroes and their families and honor those who lost their lives defending our freedoms. All funds raised will be evenly split between Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember.

SpartanNash and its charitable giving arm are inviting store guests to join them in supporting military servicemembers, veterans and their families through July 8. During the 12-day campaign, store guests who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in eight states will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane. Participating stores include Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market.

“As a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries throughout the world, SpartanNash sees firsthand the sacrifices our servicemen and women make to protect our freedoms every day,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications and the executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation are deeply committed to supporting our military heroes in the communities we serve, and through our partnership with Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember, we can work with our store guests to raise awareness and funds for those who served and sacrificed.”

Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront’s mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

For more than 15 years, Operation Homefront has provided financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Ninety-two percent of Operation Homefront’s expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to team with the SpartanNash Foundation for their companywide retail scan this year,” said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “The SpartanNash Foundation shares our unwavering commitment to military families, and we deeply appreciate all they and their customers have done and continue to do to help us and others meet the needs of this very special and deserving group of our fellow Americans.”

Honor and Remember

The mission of Honor and Remember is to create, establish and promote a nationally recognized flag to fly continuously as a visible reminder to all Americans of the lives lost in defense of our national freedoms. The flag is meant to be a public symbol of appreciation that honors all military lives lost while serving since our nation’s inception.

Personalized flags are regularly presented to individual families of fallen service members. Each personalized flag contains the name, theater of operation and date of death of the individual. The flags are presented at both private and public occasions.

SpartanNash is a national partner and supporter of Honor and Remember, underwriting personal flag presentations to families of the fallen and flying the Honor and Remember flag at all company facilities. The flag artwork also is displayed on SpartanNash’s fleet of tractor trailers, which travel more than 67 million miles per year.

Past SpartanNash Foundation scan campaign dollars have enabled SpartanNash to be a presenting sponsor of Honor and Remember’s Run for the Fallen—a five-month, 6,000-mile journey to pay tribute to fallen servicemembers.

“We are so very humbled to once again be partnering with the SpartanNash Foundation and its customers to give back to the families of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” said George Lutz, who founded Honor and Remember after losing his son in Iraq in 2005. “The generosity of SpartanNash customers will allow us to further support our precious Gold Star families. Equally important is to see the Honor and Remember flag flying below the American flag and alongside the MIA/POW flag across our nation, so the public never forgets our fallen heroes.”

One hundred percent of donations raised during the 2018 patriotic retail scan campaign will go directly to Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember as they support military heroes, veterans and honor those who lost their lives. SpartanNash underwrites the cost of the awareness-building and fundraising campaign as well as contributes funding and encourages associates to volunteer with the Foundation’s grant recipients.

“Each year, SpartanNash contributes thousands of dollars, products and volunteer hours to military and veterans organizations and events, and we are proud to team up with Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember in this unique and powerful way,” Gremel said. “What better time to join with our store guests to support our military heroes than leading up to the Fourth of July, when we celebrate the freedoms they protect.”

Since 2016, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised and granted nearly $500,000 for its patriotic partners through its retail scan campaigns, benefitting veterans service organizations including Give an Hour, Fisher House Foundation, Blue Star Mothers of America Inc., Disabled Veterans National Foundation and Honor and Remember.

