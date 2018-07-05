Jewel-Osco President Doug Cygan Passes Away At 55

Doug Cygan, president of Jewel-Osco, passed away this morning at age 55, The Shelby Report has learned.

The company has yet to make a statement, but a source close to Mr. Cygan has said that he was hospitalized in June for a blood infection related to emergency hernia surgery.

Details of the funeral services will be released at a later date.

Mr. Cygan was named president of Jewel-Osco in May 2017 after serving as VP of marketing and merchandising. As president, Mr. Cygan led the company’s 186 Jewel-Osco stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

Mr. Cygan’s retail career began at Jewel-Osco in April 1980 as a part-time clerk, and he has spent his entire career working at Jewel-Osco. As he completed his education at Western Michigan University, he stayed with the grocery store chain and moved into roles of greater responsibility, including store director, marketing director, VP of fresh merchandising and VP of grocery merchandising. He was named VP of marketing and merchandising in 2011.

“Doug knows Chicago customers and Jewel-Osco better than anyone in the business,” said Wayne Denningham, president and COO for Albertsons Cos., at the time of Mr. Cygan’s promotion. “Doug’s 37 years with Jewel-Osco uniquely positions him to lead this fantastic team, and we’re excited to have someone of his caliber directing our operations there.”

Mr. Cygan earned a bachelor’s degree in food distribution from Western Michigan University. He held positions on the advisory boards of Western Michigan University and NorthPointe Resources, a private, nonprofit provider of developmental disability and behavioral health services in the Zion area. He also served on the board of directors for both the Greater Chicago Area Food Bank and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Keep reading: