Black Forest Gummy Bears Are Getting A New Look

Confectionary brand Black Forest is giving its gummy bears a makeover. Reaching stores July 15, the new gummy bears will be “richer and brighter in color,” the company says. They also will feature a signature Black Forest tree on their bellies.

“This vibrant, yet subtle design is a physical emblem that further differentiates a product known for its uniquely authentic flavor and quality,” says Black Forest.

A Ferrara brand headquartered in the U.S., Black Forest seeks to “eliminate the trade-off between what’s uncompromisingly delicious and what consumers can feel good about eating.” The company uses real fruit juice and colors from real sources to create soft and chewy snacks, including gummy bears and worms, Fruity Chews and fruit snacks. According to Black Forest, it is the only confectionary brand that offers both conventional and USDA Certified organic gummies and fruit snacks.

