Recommended: Chef’d Shuts Down Suddenly, Lays Off Workers

Chef’d, a major meal-kit company, suddenly shut down services on Monday.

As of Tuesday, customers can no longer place orders on the meal-kit service’s website. According to four sources with knowledge of the situation and an internal email viewed by Business Insider, the company alerted employees that it was immediately ceasing operations on Monday.

Chef’d’s more than 350 workers — most of whom worked at the company’s warehouses in Brooklyn, New York, and California — were told that the company was shutting down late on Monday.

“We have had some unexpected circumstances with the funding for the business,” founder and CEO Kyle Ransford said in an email to employees on Monday evening.

“Due to setbacks with financing, unfortunately, we are ceasing operations for all employees, effective today, July 16, 2018,” the email continues. “If we had been successful with these funding efforts, this difficult decision would have been avoided.”

Most employees were alerted to the news prior to the email, during a 4 p.m. PST company-wide conference call, former warehouse workers told Business Insider. Miguel Gonzalez, who worked as a sanitation supervisor at Chef’d’s Pico Rivera, California, location said that all employees were sent home immediately following the call, with the knowledge they no longer had jobs at the meal-kit startup…

