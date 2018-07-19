Jewel-Osco Appoints New President Following Passing Of Cygan

Jewel-Osco has named Paul Gossett as its new president following the sudden passing of its former president, Doug Cygan.

Gossett, who now will lead 186 Jewel-Osco stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, previously served as president of Shaw’s and Star Market in New England. His background also includes serving as VP of marketing for Pennsylvania-based Acme Markets; holding a number of operations roles for Jacksonville, Florida-based Winn-Dixie; and serving as senior director of merchandising for Edina, Minnesota-based Nash Finch Co.

Gossett began his grocery retail career with Albertsons Inc. in 1977.

He volunteers his time by serving on the philanthropic board of advisors for the Boston Children’s Hospital Trust. He also serves on the board of the Greater Boston Food Bank and the Massachusetts Food Association.

Cygan died July 5 following a brief illness at age 55. He had served as president of Jewel-Osco since May 2017. His retail career began at Jewel-Osco in April 1980.

Michelle Larson to head Shaw’s and Star Market

Michelle Larson will succeed Gossett as president of Shaw’s and Star Market Division following his transfer to Jewel-Osco. Larson, a 23-year veteran of the supermarket industry, has served in a variety of roles in marketing, including in floral, service deli and meat. She most recently was SVP of marketing and merchandising for Albertsons’ Southwest division.

“Michelle is a dynamic leader with a passion to succeed, and is well known as an esteemed, innovative industry expert,” said Albertsons in a statement.

Larson will begin her new position on July 23.

