Naturipe Avocado Farms Has Appointed A New CEO

Naturipe Avocado Farms has appointed Francisco Jose Del Rio Alamos as its new CEO. In his new role, Del Rio will be responsible for pursuing investment opportunities and leading the development and management of the avocado business unit.

“As a farmer myself, I see great potential in Naturipe Avocado Farms,” says Del Rio. “In a way, I have been with Naturipe Avocado Farms since its inception. My family’s farm, San Jose Farms, is an affiliate of Baika LTDA, a Chilean grower-owner of Naturipe Avocado Farms. It brings me great joy to take on this new role and continue the journey with Naturipe.”

“We are excited to have Francisco lead this new strategic business unit,” says Chris Coffman, president and CEO of Naturipe Brands. “He excels in creating a culture of innovation and provides a breadth of global and day-to-day operational experience to establish strategic planning for Naturipe Avocado Farms.”

Prior to joining Naturipe, Del Rio founded Global Food Products Trading LTD, where he will remain CEO. His leadership skills in successfully forming new companies and leading customer service and supply chain management are key to leading Naturipe Avocado Farms to success, the company says. Del Rio holds an undergraduate degree in agronomy and a master of advanced management degree from Yale University.

