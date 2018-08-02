Sprouts To Open A New Oklahoma City Area Store Aug. 8

Sprouts Famers Market will open a new store in Moore, Oklahoma, at 12100 South Pennsylvania Avenue, on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 7 a.m. The grocer will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening, and the public is invited to join the festivities. Sprout is offering several deals and giveaways throughout the weekend.

The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase, and Sprouts expects a line to form at 6 a.m. Muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the doors open. Upon checkout, every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book featuring Sprouts savings, and every customer will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

The grand opening deals will continue through the weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 11, the first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items, and on Sunday, Aug. 12, every 15th customer will receive a coupon upon checkout for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

The new Oklahoma City area Sprouts will donate unsold and edible groceries to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma through the grocer’s food rescue program as part of its commitment to zero waste. In 2017, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities. Sprouts’ evolving zero waste initiatives are designed to help minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint.

