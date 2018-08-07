C.A. Fortune Taps Former Acosta VP To Lead Dedicated Walmart Office

C.A. Fortune, a consumer products sales and marketing agency based in Chicago, is continuing to grow and expand its national services. Effective Sept. 1, the firm will open a Bentonville, Arkansas, office, just a few blocks from Walmart’s corporate headquarters, dedicated to serving more than 5,000 Walmart retail units nationwide. The new C.A. Fortune office in Bentonville will offer full-service headquarter account management; dedicated insights/analytics team; and complete back-office support.

Tyler Gill, previously a VP within Acosta Sales & Marketing’s Bentonville team, has been tapped to lead the new C.A. Fortune office there.

“Building out a full-service dedicated Walmart team has certainly been a critical component of our overall strategic business plan—it was just a matter of identifying the right time to bring to market. Between a significant amount of current and new clients communicating a high level of interest, along with finding the right leader, we’re thrilled to announce our September launch,” said Managing Partner Tyler Lowell.

Lowell says that Gill is a high-performance, proven leader, with not only a tremendous amount of experience servicing the Walmart business, but also with experience across many different business units, predominantly on the agency side.

“He perfectly fits C.A. Fortune’s culture and understands our number one goal of servicing our client and customer partners at the highest level possible,” Lowell said.

Gill said this is the ideal time for him to join the C.A. Fortune team and help build the company’s presence in Bentonville.

“C.A. Fortune’s unparalleled reputation, along with their expertise and experience in this arena, make the company the perfect choice as the next step in my career,” Gill said. “Fresh categories and better-for-you options have become a major growth opportunity for retailers and CPG manufacturers. As a result, Walmart is keenly focused on their most productive growth opportunities and continues to prioritize lifestyle brands.”

