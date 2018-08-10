Lakeside Foods Adds Three To Corporate Team

Lakeside Foods Inc., a supplier of frozen and canned foods to the retail, foodservice and industrial sectors, has made several new hires at its corporate office in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The appointments are part of a strategic plan to expand the company’s product innovation capabilities and target growth in the national retail and foodservice markets.

Matt Brown has joined the company as VP of sales. Brown has focused his sales and marketing career in canned and frozen vegetables. In 2015, he co-founded Good Eats Food Co., which produces the Ser!ous Bean Co. and Ruthie’s Twisted Harvest brands and was acquired by Lakeside Foods in June.

Lakeside also has named Trey Taylor director of marketing. Taylor worked in the food industry for nearly 20 years in product marketing and innovation before co-founding Good Eats.

Anne Smith, now Lakeside’s director of communications, brings more than 20 years of communications and public relations experience in corporate, agency and nonprofit environments.

Since its beginning in 1887 as a small pea-canning plant, family-owned Lakeside Foods has expanded to 13 processing facilities, producing canned and frozen vegetables, frozen desserts, appetizers and canned pet food that are distributed in 14 countries. For its vegetable segment, Lakeside Foods oversees growing and harvesting operations with a network of regional farmers.

