Publix Charities Donating $5 Million To Help Alleviate Hunger

Publix logo

Publix Super Markets Charities on Aug. 9 announced it will donate $5 million to more than 240 nonprofit organizations, including Feeding America member food banks, focused on alleviating hunger across its operating area. The donation will provide funding to assist these nonprofit organizations in the nourishment of children, seniors and families in need.

Over the past four years, Publix Super Market Charities has contributed more than $17 million to hunger-related programs.

This donation continues Publix Super Markets Charities’ commitment to meeting the basic needs of the communities it serves. Food banks and other nonprofits need funding to support feeding programs such as backpack programs, mobile and school pantries and senior meal programs. Refrigerated trucks are also needed to transport perishable items that are donated by food retailers.

To help meet these needs, Feeding America and the following 32 member food banks within its network will receive a gift of $20,000-150,000 from the Foundation:

Food Bank Location Donation 
Alabama
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Birmingham $150,000
Feeding the Gulf Coast Theodore $100,000
Food Bank of North Alabama Huntsville $80,000
Montgomery Area Food Bank Montgomery $150,000
Florida
All Faiths Food Bank Sarasota $150,000
America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend Tallahassee $100,000
Feeding Northeast Florida Jacksonville $150,000
Feeding South Florida Pembroke Park $150,000
Feeding Tampa Bay Tampa $150,000
Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida Fort Myers $150,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida Orlando $100,000
Treasure Coast Food Bank Fort Pierce $75,000
Georgia
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Savannah $100,000
Atlanta Community Food Bank Atlanta $150,000
Feeding the Valley Midland $50,000
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia Athens $75,000
Golden Harvest Food Bank Augusta $80,000
Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Macon $100,000
Second Harvest of South Georgia Valdosta $50,000
North Carolina
Action Pathways Fayetteville $25,000
Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina Raleigh $100,000
Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Raleigh $50,000
MANNA FoodBank Asheville $50,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Charlotte $150,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina Winston-Salem $50,000
South Carolina
Harvest Hope Food Bank Columbia $150,000
Lowcountry Food Bank Charleston $150,000
Tennessee
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Chattanooga $75,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Maryville $50,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Nashville $100,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Greeneville $20,000
Virginia
FeedMore Richmond $50,000

 

This funding will assist more than 11,000 agencies served by the member food banks. Additionally, Feeding America will also receive a $25,000 donation.

“For more than 50 years, we have been nourishing the communities in which Publix operates,” said Carol Jenkins Barnett, president of Publix Super Markets Charities. “Through these efforts, we’ve supported the plight of the hungry and homeless, recognizing the importance of proper nutrition and the access to food. Children, seniors and families should never have to wonder where they will find their next meal. Our foundation is dedicated to providing more meals and giving more hope to our communities.”

“Feeding America is thankful to Publix and Publix Charities for their long-standing commitment to fighting hunger in communities across the southeast,” said Matt Knott, president of Feeding America. “One in eight Americans are at risk of hunger. This investment in programs and infrastructure will help food banks and their agency partners provide millions of meals to children, seniors and families who need them most.”

