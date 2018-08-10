Publix Charities Donating $5 Million To Help Alleviate Hunger

Publix Super Markets Charities on Aug. 9 announced it will donate $5 million to more than 240 nonprofit organizations, including Feeding America member food banks, focused on alleviating hunger across its operating area. The donation will provide funding to assist these nonprofit organizations in the nourishment of children, seniors and families in need.
Over the past four years, Publix Super Market Charities has contributed more than $17 million to hunger-related programs.
This donation continues Publix Super Markets Charities’ commitment to meeting the basic needs of the communities it serves. Food banks and other nonprofits need funding to support feeding programs such as backpack programs, mobile and school pantries and senior meal programs. Refrigerated trucks are also needed to transport perishable items that are donated by food retailers.
To help meet these needs, Feeding America and the following 32 member food banks within its network will receive a gift of $20,000-150,000 from the Foundation:
|Food Bank
|Location
|Donation
|Alabama
|Community Food Bank of Central Alabama
|Birmingham
|$150,000
|Feeding the Gulf Coast
|Theodore
|$100,000
|Food Bank of North Alabama
|Huntsville
|$80,000
|Montgomery Area Food Bank
|Montgomery
|$150,000
|Florida
|All Faiths Food Bank
|Sarasota
|$150,000
|America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend
|Tallahassee
|$100,000
|Feeding Northeast Florida
|Jacksonville
|$150,000
|Feeding South Florida
|Pembroke Park
|$150,000
|Feeding Tampa Bay
|Tampa
|$150,000
|Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida
|Fort Myers
|$150,000
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
|Orlando
|$100,000
|Treasure Coast Food Bank
|Fort Pierce
|$75,000
|Georgia
|America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
|Savannah
|$100,000
|Atlanta Community Food Bank
|Atlanta
|$150,000
|Feeding the Valley
|Midland
|$50,000
|Food Bank of Northeast Georgia
|Athens
|$75,000
|Golden Harvest Food Bank
|Augusta
|$80,000
|Middle Georgia Community Food Bank
|Macon
|$100,000
|Second Harvest of South Georgia
|Valdosta
|$50,000
|North Carolina
|Action Pathways
|Fayetteville
|$25,000
|Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
|Raleigh
|$100,000
|Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
|Raleigh
|$50,000
|MANNA FoodBank
|Asheville
|$50,000
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
|Charlotte
|$150,000
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina
|Winston-Salem
|$50,000
|South Carolina
|Harvest Hope Food Bank
|Columbia
|$150,000
|Lowcountry Food Bank
|Charleston
|$150,000
|Tennessee
|Chattanooga Area Food Bank
|Chattanooga
|$75,000
|Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
|Maryville
|$50,000
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
|Nashville
|$100,000
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
|Greeneville
|$20,000
|Virginia
|FeedMore
|Richmond
|$50,000
This funding will assist more than 11,000 agencies served by the member food banks. Additionally, Feeding America will also receive a $25,000 donation.
“For more than 50 years, we have been nourishing the communities in which Publix operates,” said Carol Jenkins Barnett, president of Publix Super Markets Charities. “Through these efforts, we’ve supported the plight of the hungry and homeless, recognizing the importance of proper nutrition and the access to food. Children, seniors and families should never have to wonder where they will find their next meal. Our foundation is dedicated to providing more meals and giving more hope to our communities.”
“Feeding America is thankful to Publix and Publix Charities for their long-standing commitment to fighting hunger in communities across the southeast,” said Matt Knott, president of Feeding America. “One in eight Americans are at risk of hunger. This investment in programs and infrastructure will help food banks and their agency partners provide millions of meals to children, seniors and families who need them most.”
