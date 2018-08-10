Recommended: Tenn. Natural Foods Grocery Store Coming To Charlotte Pike

Nashville’s only locally owned full-service natural foods grocer is going to open a third location.

Turnip Truck will open along Charlotte Pike in the fall of 2019.

The founder and owner John Dyke founded the first store in 2001 then opened a second location in the Gulch in 2010. He later closed the first location replacing it with a new store in East Nashville in 2015.

Now three years later, he decided to purchase his third location at the Nashville Cash & Carry at 5001 Charlotte Ave.

The new Charlotte store is much larger than the East Nashville location and is going to serve the Nations, Sylvan Park and a big portion of West Nashville.

The remodel is lead by Manuel Zeitlin, the same architect of the East Nashville Store. He plans to retain the current structure while incorporating features such as solar panel for efficiency…

