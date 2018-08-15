Camellia Brand Expands Distribution In Dallas Market

Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores in the Dallas market now are offering five additional varieties of non-GMO certified, 100 percent U.S. farmed Camellia Brand beans. In addition to large lima beans and Camellia’s red kidney beans, 71 Tom Thumb stores and 54 Albertsons stores in the Dallas area will begin carrying pinto beans, black beans, baby lima beans, Great Northern beans and lentils by the end of September.

“We’re traditionally known for our red beans, but we sell a variety of premium beans, peas and lentils. We’re thrilled to distribute some of Texas’ most popular varieties like pintos and black beans to Dallas,” said Vince Hayward, fourth-generation owner and CEO of Camellia Brand. “Our shared passion for supplying our customers with the highest quality products makes both Tom Thumb and Albertsons the perfect stores in which to expand.”

“We are consistently seeking quality products, and Camellia’s beans fit the bill,” said Gary Bannister, assistant sales manager of Tom Thumb. “I am confident our customers will be enthusiastic about a larger selection of Camellia products on our shelves.”

Established in New Orleans in 1923, Camellia distributes 18 varieties of dry beans, peas and lentils across much of the U.S. Other Camellia growth includes chain-wide distribution at Winn-Dixie, H-E-B and Publix. Walmart locations across the South, Alabama Piggly Wiggly stores and independent grocers also offer the brand’s products.

The popularity of New Orleans’ iconic red beans and rice has made Camellia’s red kidney bean the top-selling red bean in the country. Camellia Brand’s beans, peas and lentils are washed six times and rank above USDA grade in quality and freshness with no soaking necessary.

Keep reading: