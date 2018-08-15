Big Y Stores Now Offering Deterra At-Home Drug Disposal Kits

Big Y’s Pharmacy and Wellness Centers and supermarkets now are carrying the Deterra Drug Deactivation System. The drug disposal pouch allows people to dispose of unused or expired medications, even opioid painkillers, at home. The pouch can deactivate drugs in the form of pills, liquids and patches.

Users add the recommended amount of unused medicines in the pouch, fill the pouch halfway with warm water, wait 30 seconds, seal the pouch and gently shake and dispose of it in normal trash. Each Deterra pouch contains activated carbon, which bonds to pharmaceuticals to render them inert and unavailable for abuse.

Big Y hopes to help combat the opioid crisis by stocking these deactivation kits in all of its stores to provide its customers with a safe and reliable way to keep unused medications from being diverted to abuse.

Steve Nordstrom, Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center director of pharmacy, said, “At Big Y, we share everyone’s concern about the opioid crisis in our communities. By bringing these easy-to-use and highly effective Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches to all of our stores, we hope to empower our customers to prevent drug abuse by getting rid of their unused or unneeded medications, especially opioids.”

Currently, the pouches are on sale for the special introductory price of $3.99 per pouch. Each pouch has the capacity to deactivate up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid, or six patches.

Big Y Foods operates 79 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and eight Big Y Express gas and convenience. It has more than 11,000 employees.

