ARO Banners Sweep Utah Best Bagger Competition

If you’re searching for the best grocery bagger in Utah, look no farther than the Macey’s in Sandy. Macey’s bagger Julina Call was named Utah’s Best Bagger on Aug. 22 at the 2018 competition held at Davis Conference Center in Layton, Utah. The competition was part of the Utah Food Industry Association conference.

Call will represent Utah at the national competition next February during the National Grocers Association Show in San Diego.

“It’s awesome to have another state champion from our Sandy store and, hopefully, a third national champion,” said John Harris, district manager at Macey’s Sandy. “We’re always excited for the competition. We’re proud of Julina and all of our team members.”

Macey’s wasn’t the only Associated Retail Operations store to take top honors at the event. Rachell Beagley from Lin’s in Hurricane, Utah, took the second-place spot, and third place went to Jaxon Astill from the Dan’s on Foothill in Salt Lake City.

During the competition, baggers from multiple grocery stores across the state went head-to-head in sets of three. Each bagger was given the same items to bag using reusable bags. They were judged not only on speed, but also on the weight of each bag and how items were placed.

Call, a nursing student, has worked at Macey’s for three and a half years and says she enjoys helping guests as their last point of contact before they leave the store.

