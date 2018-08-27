7-Eleven’s Stout Promoted Following Delgado Jenkins’ Retirement

7-Eleven has promoted Jack Stout, SVP of merchandising, to SVP of merchandising, marketing and demand chain. Stout succeeds Jesus Delgado Jenkins, former EVP and chief merchandising officer, who retired in June.

Stout is responsible for the company’s merchandising operations, category management, new product introductions, new category and profit center development, store sets, marketing and merchandise communications, fresh foods and commissaries, as well as the distribution centers that serve 7‑Eleven Inc.’s stores. He also is a member of 7‑Eleven’s executive committee.

Stout joined the company in 2003 as operations planning manager. He went on to hold positions as director of store development strategy, senior director of national franchise and VP of business and financial planning prior to his joining the merchandising leadership team in 2015.

Before joining 7‑Eleven, Stout served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of captain. He was awarded the Air Force Commendations Medal and was selected as a professional performer by the inspector general. After serving in the military, Stout held positions with TXU Energy and Booz Allen and Hamilton. He currently serves on the board of Café Momentum, a nonprofit culinary and restaurant organization that provides mentoring, support and work experience to at-risk youth in North Texas.

Stout graduated from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, where he studied mathematics and earned his bachelor’s degree. He also holds a master’s degree from Wright State University in applied statistics and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Keep reading: