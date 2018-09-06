Aldi Debuts New Look At Remodeled McDonough, Georgia, Store

Aldi welcomed shoppers back to its renovated McDonough, Georgia, store on Thursday, Sept. 6. The store, located at 450 Jonesboro Road, is part of a $1.9 billion initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 Aldi stores nationwide by the end of 2020. In Georgia, Aldi is investing $42 million to update 34 stores in Atlanta and the surrounding metropolitan area by the end of 2019.

To celebrate the McDonough store reopening, the discount grocer hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a “Golden Ticket” giveaway, offering gift cards to the first 100 customers and entrance in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.

The store’s new layout focuses on what people love most: fresh food, produce, dairy and baked goods. All remodeled Aldi stores feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials. The McDonough store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Our remodeled store layout will simplify the shopping experience for customers, so they can get out the door with everything they need,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson division VP. “We’re excited to unveil these changes in a great market like McDonough, where we already have passionate, loyal customers.”

As part of the company’s expansion plans, Aldi is adding 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices nationwide by 2022. The retailer operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states.

