Festival Foods Celebrates Family Meals Month With Video Series

Festival Foods is recognizing Family Meals Month this September with a variety of programs, insights and recipe ideas to help bring families together at meal time.

This year’s campaign features some of Festival Foods’ “little guests” in a YouTube mini-series that’s focused on food, family meals and fun. On camera, children will be doing everything from building their own pizza to making their own taco cups to talking about their favorite family meals and dishing on their go-to snacks.

“We know that family meals provide a regular time for the whole family to be together, strengthening bonds and deepening relationships. What better way to achieve this than getting kids engaged and excited about meal time,” said Lauren Tulig, registered dietitian and nutrition communications manager for Skogen’s Festival Foods. “Our Mealtime Mentors have put together kid-approved meal ideas along with how-to videos.”

Also this month, the Festival Foods nutritionist are taking to social media using the #FestivalFamilyMeals hashtag. They’ll host a live broadcast on Facebook at noon on Sept. 12, with northeast Wisconsin radio personalities Shotgun and Charli from WNCY Y100. They will walk through a slow cooker recipe, discuss meal planning and give away a $100 Festival Foods gift card.

Founded in 1946 as Skogen’s IGA, Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family- and employee-owned grocer operating 31 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin.

