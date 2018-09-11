Campbell Appoints Slavtcheff Head Of Research & Development

Campbell Soup Co. has appointed Craig Slavtcheff, 51, as VP and head of research and development (R&D). Slavtcheff will lead Campbell’s entire R&D organization, including strategy, innovation and product development for the company’s divisions, as well as its science and technology, regulatory, nutrition and culinary teams. He will report to Campbell’s Chief Operating Officer Luca Mignini.

“Effective Research and Development is a critical component of Campbell’s focused strategy to leverage our leading brands and market positions in North America. Craig is a disciplined and seasoned leader with a strong record of building effective teams that deliver compelling product innovation and drive business results,” said Mignini. “His more than 30 years of R&D experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry will be instrumental in aligning our innovation efforts against the differentiated portfolio roles of our brands.”

Most recently, Slavtcheff served as VP, R&D, for Campbell Snacks and International. Prior to that he was VP, R&D, for the global biscuits and snacks division.

Since joining Campbell in 2012, Slavtcheff and his team have “combined culinary inspiration with product and packaging technology to develop snacks that appeal to consumers’ desire for delicious, affordable and real foods,” says Campbell. “His team has built a strong product pipeline across global biscuits and snacks, including the new Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse cookies line.”

In addition, Slavtcheff led the teams that created organic wheat Goldfish crackers and new flavors of Milano cookies inspired by confections and ice cream. He also played an important role in expanding the Arnott’s Tim Tam biscuit brand into emerging markets.

Before joining Campbell, Slavtcheff held the positions of SVP of R&D and quality affairs at Sun Products Corp., as well as North American head of home & personal care R&D at Unilever. In these roles, he led R&D and innovation for global brands, including Dove and Pond’s cleansing & beauty products, Suave hair care, and Wisk and All laundry detergents.

Slavtcheff is a board of trustee member and executive committee member for The American Institute of Baking and served as an industrial advisory board member for the University of Connecticut’s chemical engineering department, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

Slavtcheff replaces Carlos Barroso who retired from Campbell in August 2018.

