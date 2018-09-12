AG New England Taps O’Hara For Center Store VP Post

Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE) has named Curt O’Hara VP of center store merchandising and procurement.

O’Hara will assume leadership responsibility for the center store merchandising and procurement department while retaining his current responsibility for the advertising department, DSD, central bill and cross-dock programs.

O’Hara is a 35-plus-year veteran of the grocery industry, working for and with independent retailers, beginning with a family-owned independent retail chain in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He joined AGNE in 2005 and has held several positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as VP of retail services.

O’Hara holds a BS in business management from Bentley University.

Pembroke, New Hampshire-based AGNE is the largest retailer-owned, wholesale grocery distribution center in New England and a full-service, single-source supplier from Maine to Maryland for natural, organic and specialty products. It serves the needs of independent retail grocers of every store size and format, multi-store independent supermarket groups, community supermarkets, country stores and convenience retailers.

Keep reading: