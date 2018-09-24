NECSEMA To Host Two Industry Events In Massachusetts This Fall

The New England Convenience Stores & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) will host two events this fall.

The organization will hold its annual Beverage Summit at the Hilton Boston Dedham Hotel in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Oct. 24. At this event, 12 key retail buyers and 12 beverage vendors will engage in private 10-minute, face-to-face meetings to review new opportunities, products and services and to look ahead at 2018-2019 programs, new items and promotional ideas.

Executive Director Jon Schaer called the event, “speed dating for retailers, if you will. These meetings give both parties an opportunity to have a focused conversation in the hopes of yielding terrific deals.”

Beverage brands need not be a member to participate, but the event is limited to 12 vendors and 12 retailers. Registration is available here.

On Nov. 29 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center in Norwood, Massachusetts, NECSEMA will host its Annual Meeting & Networking Dinner. Shaer said this event presents a “great opportunity to network and learn about the organization’s accomplishments of the past year as well as what is on tap for the coming year.”

This year the event’s featured guest speaker is Jeff Lenard, VP of strategic initiatives at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).

Registration for the networking dinner is available here.

Keep reading: