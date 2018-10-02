Smart & Final is now the official grocery partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a multi-year partnership that celebrates food, community and America’s pastime.

“The Dodgers are beloved in Los Angeles, the city where Smart & Final opened its first store 147 years ago, and our shared history here and values around community outreach make this partnership a great fit,” said Joseph VanDette, VP of marketing for Smart & Final. “We’re looking forward to making a positive impact in Los Angeles, as part of the Dodgers and Dodgers Foundation’s Thanksgiving event to provide turkeys and sides to many local families in need.”

Smart & Final’s partnership with the Dodgers is part of the Los Angeles-based retailer’s ongoing efforts to place food, community and people at the forefront of its shopping model. It’s also where Dodger fans can find all their game day essentials, including Farmer John Official Dodger Dogs in an 18-pack party size, which are only available at Smart & Final stores throughout L.A.

Within this partnership, Smart & Final signage will be featured throughout Dodger Stadium, including the prominent behind-home-plate location. In November, the retailer will provide more than 1,200 turkeys and food donations as the presenting sponsor of the 14th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway produced by the Dodgers and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, benefiting local families in need. The 2019 season will bring in-store promotions and opportunities for Smart & Final customers to win exclusive Los Angeles Dodgers prizes.

“As industry leaders with deep roots in Los Angeles, we’re thrilled to welcome Smart & Final to the Dodger family as our Official Grocery Partner,” said Michael Wandell, SVP of corporate partnerships, Los Angeles Dodgers. “From an exciting vendor program to meaningful community initiatives, we’ve constructed a partnership that will excite Dodger fans while giving back to our city.”

Smart & Final Stores Inc. is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce, California. As of June 17, the company operated 322 grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! and Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for 147 years, the company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and company donations to local nonprofits.

