New Lazy Acres Natural Market To Feature Beehive, Instruction Kitchen

Lazy Acres Natural Market, part of the Bristol Farms family, will open its fifth location on Oct. 13 in Los Angeles County, California. The new store, located at 2510 Pacific Coast Highway, where Artesia Boulevard connects Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, will introduce a new, experiential shopping venue devoted to fresh foods, clean ingredients, healthy lifestyles and community partnerships. Doors will open at 7 a.m.

Since opening its first location in Santa Barbara in 1991, Lazy Acres says it has been fulfilling a promise to embrace healthy living and provide a superior shopping experience. The Hermosa Beach store will offer organic produce and groceries, as well as natural living products like vitamins, supplements, lotions and creams. Specialty departments will include bakery, meat/poultry and seafood, cheese, deli, prepared foods, floral and natural living. Bakery and prepared foods are made daily in the store’s kitchen.

The store also will feature unique interactive elements, including a live, working beehive with a beekeeper; a demonstration and instruction kitchen which will host regular classes and special chef appearances; a wellness section featuring beauty and nutrition products, among others; and local merchandise from retailers who share similar lifestyle philosophies.

Shoppers also will find a selection of cheeses from around the world, fine wines and craft beer, including hard-to-find varieties from local brewers. The prepared foods section will offer a fresh poke bar, a Mexican food hot bar, signature sandwiches and paninis, hot entrees and side dishes, eight daily soups and more.

Lazy Acres also is in the process of becoming a “Blue Zones Designated Grocery Store,” including working with Beach Cities Health District to ensure the healthy choice is the easy choice for customers, the company says.

On Oct. 10, the store will hold a private preview event benefitting local schools. The family-friendly event, which sold out in hours, will feature a band, a photo booth, a magician, a silent auction and tasting stations. Set to attend are Hermosa Beach Mayor Jeff Duclos, Hermosa Beach Mayor Pro Tem Stacey Armato, Manhattan Beach Mayor Steve Napolitano, members of both the Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach City Councils, and other civic, business and community leaders.

“Lazy Acres is proud to become an active part of the vibrant South Bay community, and we are confident that local residents will find the store to be a trusted source for all that is organic, fresh and delicious, and when possible, locally sourced,” said David Schaefer, store director. “We have been inspired meeting so many local residents through our participation in an abundance of community events these past few months. We look forward to building close relationships with our customers in the months and years ahead with our promise to go out of the way to create a truly unique and rewarding shopping experience.”

