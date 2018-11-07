QuickChek Transfering Prescription Records To CVS Pharmacy

New Jersey-based c-store operator QuickChek Corp. has entered into an agreement to transfer its prescription records to CVS Pharmacy.

QuickChek has 159 convenience market locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island, including 10 stores with pharmacy and 75 with fuel. The move will allow QuickChek to further concentrate on its core convenience business and continue its growth in foodservice retailing and fuel.

The family-owned company will close the pharmacy departments in nine locations and remodel those stores to fit with the current new concept market stores which are designed to meet the needs of today’s on-the-go, fast-casual and Millennial shoppers.

QuickChek and CVS Pharmacy says they are working together to ensure the transition will be seamless for patients and that their access to pharmacy care is not interrupted. To facilitate this changeover, CVS Pharmacy plans to interview QuickChek employees so they may join the CVS Pharmacy team.

Pharmacy departments that are expected to close in late November are in Bayonne, Beachwood, Ewing, Fords, North Bergen, Passaic, Point Pleasant, Scotch Plains and Totowa. Customers will be directed to receive their pharmacy care at their local CVS Pharmacy store. QuickChek also has a store in Washington in Warren County that CVS Pharmacy will acquire at a later date and operate as a CVS Pharmacy.

“CVS Pharmacy will continue to meet the pharmacy and healthcare needs of our customers, as well as provide career opportunities for our pharmacy team members,” said QuickChek Director of Pharmacy Mike Wunder, who noted that all 60 QuickChek pharmacy team members will have the opportunity to interview and apply for similar positions with CVS Pharmacy.

“We’re looking forward to introducing CVS Pharmacy’s industry-leading products and services to QuickChek pharmacy patients and are committed to ensuring that their pharmacy needs are not only met, but exceeded,” said Emmanuel Kolady, division VP for CVS Pharmacy. “We are focused on delivering a smooth pharmacy transition to QuickChek’s patients and are excited to be able to help them achieve their best health.”

Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

QuickChek has opened 26 new stores with fuel and hired an additional 1,200 people since 2015. Its newest convenience market store opened on Nov. 6 in North Plainfield, New Jersey. It is the company’s eighth new store to open in the past 10 months, and an additional eight new stores are planned to open in 2019, creating more than 250 new positions.

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, has more than 9,800 locations and offers pharmacy services and medication adherence programs including automatic refills, immunizations, text alerts to inform patients when their prescriptions are ready and digital tools to help patients manage their prescriptions.

