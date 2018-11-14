New Piggly Wiggly Opens In St. Matthews, South Carolina

Independent Piggly Wiggly store owner Gary Jones, with the support of C&S Wholesale Grocers, on Nov. 14 celebrated the grand opening of his new store in St. Matthews, South Carolina, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store, located at 615 Harry C Raysor Drive, is in a building that formerly housed a Bi-Lo store.

Piggly Wiggly stores in South Carolina and Southeast Georgia, which are independently owned and operated, are supported and supplied by C&S, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly brand.

C&S says it is “looking forward to the success of this newest store to the Piggly Wiggly footprint.”

“Our newest independent owner, Gary Jones, is excited to expand the Piggly Wiggly brand in the Southeast and serve the St. Matthews community,” said John Owens, VP of marketing and merchandising in the Southeast for C&S.

With this additional store, C&S will service 52 Piggly Wiggly locations in South Carolina and Southeast Georgia.

Piggly Wiggly was established in 1916 by Clarence Saunders in Memphis, Tennessee, as the first self-service grocery store in the U.S. Today, there are more than 600 Piggly Wiggly supermarkets independently owned and operated in several states.

C&S is based in Keene, New Hampshire, and supplies more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions.

