ShopRite has converted its signature 8-piece, grab-and-go fried chicken to a “No Antibiotics, Ever” (NAE) offering.

This new item is part of the grocer’s commitment to offering customers convenient meal solutions. The fried chicken is the company’s newest style of NAE poultry that is hand-breaded, raised cage free and made fresh throughout the day.

Developed in partnership with Perdue Farms and marketed under the ShopRite Kitchen by Perdue label, the 8-piece fried chicken offering follows last year’s launch of NAE rotisserie chicken products, which includes rotisserie chicken, roaster breast and roaster leg quarters. Each of these styles of NAE chicken is available exclusively at ShopRite stores.

The fried chicken, which is cooked in trans-fat free oil, is the latest in ShopRite’s range of NAE products that address changing customer buying preferences. According to ShopRite, the products are priced at or below most conventional rotisserie and fried chicken offerings.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the U.S. With more than 274 supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, The company serves more than six million customers each week. A longtime supporter of key community efforts, the company is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, the company has donated more than $43 million to 1,700 worthy charities and food banks since the program began in 1999.

Keep reading: