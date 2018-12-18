UNC REX Healthcare Opens Food Pantry In Partnership With Food Lion

UNC REX Healthcare has opened a new food pantry to support patients and their families who struggle with access to healthy food.

The pantry is a partnership between UNC REX, Food Lion and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. It’s one of the first food pantries operated by a community hospital in North Carolina, and one of only a handful across the country. It will be called the UNC REX Healthcare Food Pantry Nourished by Food Lion Feeds.

“Access to nutritious and healthy food is critical when recovering from an illness, and just to stay healthier in general,” said UNC REX COO Ernie Bovio. “I’m proud that UNC REX is able to provide this innovative solution for our patients, with help from our collaboration with Food Lion and the food bank.”

Patients at UNC REX who indicate that they have recently struggled with food access, or who are considered food insecure, are prescribed a visit to the food pantry with their hospital discharge paperwork. They will receive a three-day supply of healthy food, enough for a family of four, including fresh produce, staple items and healthy snacks.

“We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or medicine and groceries,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “The food pantry at UNC REX Hospital is another opportunity for us to help eliminate some of those difficult choices for people in the towns and cities we serve.”

In addition to providing patients with food, the UNC REX Food Pantry will also provide nutritional information, healthy recipes from UNC REX’s award-winning chefs and dietitians, and a comprehensive list of food banks and other community resources. In recent years, UNC REX has evolved from a community hospital serving mostly Wake County into a regional referral center treating patients from across Eastern North Carolina.

“Access to healthy, nutritious food is one of the building blocks to good health,” said Food Bank CEO Peter Werbicki. “We’re very thankful for the partnership with UNC REX and Food Lion, which helps reach people in need, where they are, to improve community health and help end the cycle of hunger.”

A 2017 report by the American Hospital Association explored the link between food insecurity and health issues. The report urged hospitals to help improve nutritional health in their communities. Food and nutrition experts at UNC REX recently reached out to a hospital in Boston that operates a food pantry for advice.

The UNC REX Healthcare Food Pantry Nourished by Food Lion Feeds is located near the hospital’s main entrance and across from the REX Pharmacy. It is staffed by volunteers and operates 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday to meet the needs of UNC REX patients.

UNC REX is a private, not-for-profit health care system and is a member of UNC Health Care.

