Campbell Names Clouse Its New President, CEO And Board Director

Campbell Soup Co.’s board of directors has elected Mark A. Clouse, 50, as president and CEO of the company effective Jan. 22, 2019. Clouse, who previously served as CEO of Pinnacle Foods, will succeed Campbell’s interim President and CEO Keith McLoughlin, who will remain a director of the company and will work closely with Clouse to ensure a seamless transition, says Campbell. Clouse also has been elected a director.

Clouse brings more than 20 years of experience in the food industry, holding senior management positions at companies including Mondelēz International and Kraft Foods.

“Mark Clouse is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of operational excellence, and we are excited to name him as Campbell’s next president and CEO,” said Les Vinney, chairman of the board. “Mark’s leadership as CEO of Pinnacle Foods shows a clear track record of delivering solid revenue and earnings growth and generating significant value for shareholders.

“Over the last several months, the Campbell board conducted a thorough search process, and we are confident that Mark is the right person to continue our turnaround plan and lead Campbell to future growth. He brings a wealth of experience in the food industry, as well as a fresh perspective on the opportunities and challenges before us.

“Mark was the board’s top choice due to his success leading organizations through significant transformations and his history of delivering strong results. We are eager to begin working with him as we continue to build a stronger and more focused Campbell.”

Vinney also thank McLoughlin for his service as Campbell’s interim CEO.

“Under Keith’s steady leadership, we have made significant progress in focusing the company, increasing operational discipline and executing our plans to improve performance. The Campbell turnaround has begun, and the company stands well positioned for success as Mark steps into the CEO role. I look forward to continuing to work with Keith as an active member of Campbell’s board.”

“I am honored to lead Campbell and its portfolio of iconic brands into the next chapter of the company’s storied history,” said Clouse. “I am committed to delivering Campbell’s strategic objectives and look forward to partnering with the board and working alongside the company’s many talented employees to deliver sustainable, long-term growth. I am confident that together we can build a prosperous future for Campbell and all of its stakeholders.”

During Clouse’s two-and-a-half-year tenure as CEO of Pinnacle Foods, Pinnacle consistently grew or maintained market share in each of its top categories, delivered double-digit adjusted EPS growth, and successfully integrated the Boulder Brands acquisition.

Clouse joined Pinnacle Foods from Mondelēz, where he served as chief commercial officer and chief growth officer, with responsibility for the company’s growth strategy and key functions including corporate strategy, global marketing, global sales, and research, development and quality. Throughout his 20-year tenure at Kraft, Clouse served in a range of leadership positions managing food brands in developed markets and entrepreneurial global businesses in emerging markets such as Brazil and China.

Prior to joining Kraft, Clouse served in the United States Army as a pilot and completed his service as a Captain. Clouse is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds a bachelor of science in economics.

