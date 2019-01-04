Kings Food Markets & Balducci’s Promote Slate Of Executives

Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market have made a number of executive promotions. Joseph Parisi has been named COO; Allen Merken has been named VP, engineering, real estate and construction; Kathe Benjamin has been named VP, human resources and labor relations; and Sharon Bastianelli has been named VP, information technology.

“At Kings and Balducci’s, we are proud to foster and reward professional growth within the company. Joe, Allen, Kathe and Sharon will continue to lead these two brands into new territory, and we look forward to incorporating their strategic input and direction,” said Judy Spires, chairman and CEO of Kings and Balducci’s.

A veteran of the company, Parisi began his career at the company as a store manager. He now leads the operations, engineering and maintenance teams, as well as oversees all new store build-outs as the company continues to grow and expand. Parisi was named 2017 Person of the Year by the New Jersey Weights & Measures Association.

In Merken’s new role, he will support the company’s growth plans through direct involvement in real estate opportunities, as well as managing all current real estate relationships with landlords, real estate brokers and various community and civic organizations.

During Benjamin’s long tenure with the company, she has held positions as executive secretary, HR administrator, HR manager for home office, HR manager for stores, manager of employee and labor relations and most recently held the position of director of human resources and labor relations.

Bastianelli will drive the collaboration between merchandising, operations and all support departments to ensure that information systems support the strategic needs of the business. She also will oversee the retail, network and programming teams.

Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market are headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.