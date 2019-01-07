Whole Foods Market on Jan. 3 launched a digital product catalog at products.wholefoodsmarket.com that allows shoppers to find items by dietary preference and provides complete nutritional information and ingredient lists.

According to a recent Whole Foods study, almost one third of frequent customers say they shop according to a specific dietary preference. Whole Foods says the optimized site is a quick and convenient way for those shoppers to research food options and verify availability at their local store.

“Whole Foods Market has always been a go-to for those who follow special diets or want greater transparency into what they are eating,” said Jason Buechel, Whole Foods’ EVP of technology and chief information officer. “This new experience makes it easier than ever for those customers to find products that fit their needs from dietary preferences to lifestyle changes, and ultimately helps them achieve their wellness goals.”

Customers now can search for and filter through tens of thousands of products through the lens of several different dietary preferences—from vegan to Paleo friendly to Keto friendly—via a desktop computer or mobile device.

The full list of searchable preferences includes: vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, Paleo friendly, Keto friendly, sugar conscious, dairy free, Kosher, organic, Whole Foods Diet approved, Engine 2, low sodium and low fat.

Upon searching, customers will find a photo of the product, its nutrition fact panel and ingredients list, and diet and allergen tags.