The Hain Celestial Group Inc., an organic and natural products company headquartered in Lake Success, New York, has appointed Chris Boever to the role of chief customer officer (CCO) and Robert Gulliver to chief human resources officer (CHRO), both reporting to Mark Schiller, president and CEO. Gary Tickle, CEO Hain Celestial North America, will leave the company after a brief transition.

With Tickle’s departure, the North American organizational structure will be streamlined and the CEO of North America role eliminated. Schiller and Boever will assume the majority of Tickle’s previous responsibilities.

In the role of CCO, Boever is responsible for driving the sales and customer agenda in the U.S., as well as ensuring the company transforms its innovation capabilities.

Boever joins Hain Celestial with a track record of executing strategic, customer-centric operational initiatives to deliver growth in sales and profitability, says Hain Celestial. He has more than 20 years of consumer packaged foods industry experience where he served in executive roles at Pinnacle Foods, Conagra Brands and Hormel Foods. Most recently, Boever served as Pinnacle Foods’ EVP and CCO and president of foodservice.

Gulliver brings 25 years of human resources leadership experience from multi-billion dollar organizations, including The National Football League, Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup Global Investment Management, Price Waterhouse Coopers and General Electric Capital Corp. He joins Hain Celestial from The National Football League where he was responsible for developing and ensuring human resources for the league, owners and clubs.

“I am excited to welcome Chris and Robert to the Hain Celestial leadership team,” said Schiller. “I have had the pleasure of previously working with Chris where he successfully executed significant business transformation initiatives, including developing a customer-centric culture focused on building brands through product innovation, margin enhancement and key metric accountability to generate stockholder value. Chris will be instrumental in reinvigorating our growth in the U.S. through his decades of experience and relationships with our customers. “

Schiller continued, “Robert’s diverse resume will serve Hain Celestial well as we further cultivate our entrepreneurial culture and build a world class team across our global organization. People are our most important asset, and Robert will be focused on sourcing and developing talent and building capabilities to support our growth agenda. Robert brings the experience and know-how to build a world class human resources function at Hain Celestial to help us build a high performance team, and support our transition to a disciplined, process driven organization.”

The Hain Celestial Group is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.