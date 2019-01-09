Boulder, Colorado-based Blue Moose, a leading manufacturer of healthier snacks, has launched two new snack sizes: Organic On The Go Hummus Snack Pack and Organic Moose Minis 100 Calorie Single Serve Cups.

“With the shift in trends toward snacking, we’re filling a void in the marketplace to ensure our customers don’t have to sacrifice convenience for quality or taste,” said Tenley Satre, president of Blue Moose. “We’re thrilled to be able to deliver nutrient dense organic snacks that you can truly feel good about.”

Organic On The Go Hummus Snack Packs pair the highest quality hummus organic carrot sticks, not pretzels or chips. The nutrient packed dehydrated carrot sticks are made by Rhythm Superfoods. The snack contains 150 calories, 5g protein and 0g added sugar per container and is available in three flavors: original, roasted red pepper and lemon turmeric.

Organic Moose Minis 100 Calorie Single Serve Cups are grab and go containers of hummus that you can pair with your own dipper. They are available in three flavors: original, roasted red pepper and lemon turmeric.

As with all products in Blue Moose’s hummus portfolio, the new snacks are USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, vegan and contain no preservatives. They use cold pressure, also known as HPP, to keep the snacks fresh and to maintain key vitamins and minerals.

Blue Moose has already started shipping the new snack lines. Additionally, the company will be exhibiting at the Winter Fancy Foods Show on Jan. 13-15 in San Francisco, California.