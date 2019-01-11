Giant’s First Heirloom Market Opening Jan. 25 In Philly

Giant Food Stores will open its first Giant Heirloom Market on Jan. 25. The 9,500-s.f. store, located in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood, will carry an assortment that has been specially curated for urban neighborhoods, the Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based grocer says.

The small-format store’s selection is built around fresh, local, seasonal and flavor-focused foods, “everyday essentials” and organic private brand Nature’s Promise, according to Giant.

Angel Cordero, a 20-year grocery veteran, is manager of the Giant Heirloom Market, located at 2303 Bainbridge Street. The store will operate 7 a.m-10 p.m. seven days a week and employ approximately 60 full- and part-time associates.

“We’ve had the privilege of getting to know our Graduate Hospital neighbors, and they are the true inspiration for our new store,” said Cordero. “I am thrilled to soon officially open the doors to Giant Heirloom Market and I’m sure our neighbors will be just as excited to experience a store that connects them to real food, where every trip will inspire them to eat better—and for less.”

Community vendor partnerships will drive product selection in the store. Philadelphia-area food purveyors such as High Street on Market, Isgro Pastries, One Village Coffee and Sarcone’s Bakery will supply product to the store.

An on-site produce chef will be a resource for shoppers, available to cut fresh vegetables and fruit on demand.

Plant-based foods will be readily available, in addition to local artisanal breads, kombucha on tap and personalized olive oil and vinegar blends at a do-it-yourself station.

A sampling station is designed to help shoppers decide what’s for dinner.

A curated selection of craft, imported and domestic beers and wines is available, including a “mix-a-six” option so customers can try different brews in one six-pack.

“We’re proud to serve our Graduate Hospital neighbors during their culinary quests by offering fresh produce, meat and seafood alongside the Philly products they know and love all in a store designed for them,” Cordero added. “We’re confident that by providing an authentic shopping experience, our passion for locally sourced products and our customers will shine bright at Giant Heirloom Market.”

The store also will operate according to an “Endless Aisles” philosophy. If customers need something that is not available in-store, partners will help guide them to in-store iPads to order online, to be delivered the next day. Both self- and mobile checkout are offered at the store.

On opening day at 7 a.m., the first 250 customers will receive a free Giant Heirloom Market cotton tote bag. Sampling and product demonstrations also are scheduled. A donation will be made to Philabundance, the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization.

Giant Food Stores operates more than 170 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.