Reasor’s Again Named A Certified Healthy Business

Reasor’s has been named a Certified Healthy Business through the Certified Healthy Oklahoma program for the fourth year in a row. The program is administered by the Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Center for the Advancement of Wellness.

This certification is granted when a business meets specific criteria for promoting health and wellness within its company. Reasor’s encourages its employees to be healthy by providing health screenings at an on-campus clinic, free of charge with Reasor’s insurance.

In addition to these corporate initiatives, Reasor’s employs a registered dietitian who is dedicated to educating employees and the community about healthy lifestyles and encouraging disease prevention and management through her Eat Right Feel Great and Dietitian Approved programs. As a part of these initiatives, she offers several in-store and community services, including group store tours, cooking classes, children’s gardening classes, a weight loss challenge and more.

“We understand that our customers and employees are becoming more and more health conscious. We are proud to be named as a Certified Healthy business and that we able to support our community and our employees in their health goals,” says Heather Steele, Reasor’s registered dietitian.

Reasor’s operates 18 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma.