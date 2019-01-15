Bud Light became the first beer in the United States to add a comprehensive on-pack serving facts and ingredient label with the Jan. 11 unveiling of a new secondary packaging design that will hit stores in February.

Bud Light says that as “America’s No. 1 light lager,” it is looking to “elevate the beer category” with its move toward more transparency. In addition to listing the ingredients, the packaging also will include information about serving size, calories, total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, carbohydrates, sugars and protein.

“While ingredient labels are not required, consumers deserve to know more about their beer. We brew Bud Light with the finest ingredients, and we’re happy to proudly display them on our packaging,” said Andy Goeler, VP of marketing for Bud Light. “When people walk through a store, they are used to seeing ingredient labels on products in every aisle, except for the beer, wine and spirits aisle. As the lead brand in the category, we believe increasing on-pack transparency will benefit the entire beer category and provide our consumers with the information they expect to see.”

Only four ingredients are used to brew Bud Light—hops, barley, water and rice. It is brewed with a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice.

Bud Light is a brand of Anheuser-Busch.